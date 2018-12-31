Kader Khan in hospital: The veteran Bollywood actor is in hospital, Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz Khan rubbishes the fake death news floating about his father. He has officially spoken about the current situation of his father as critical but he has not lost his faith in God and doctors. Kader Khan is in Canada's hospital for his treatment. He was transferred to BiPAP ventilator when the news started surfacing the internet about his death.

The veteran actor Kader Khan death rumours are surfacing the social media with many Bollywood celebrities posting wishes for the legendary actor on Twitter. Kader Khan’s son has denied all the rumours concerning the death of his father. He has officially spoken about the current situation of his father in which the actor is in the hospital and all the news surrounding his death is a lie. The veteran actor death rumours made headlines due to his shift from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator due to breathing issues. Kader Khan is in Canada for his treatment. The veteran actor is suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy which leads to dementia, difficulty in walking and loss of appetite.

Many Bollywood actors took to Twitter to wish Kader Khan on his fake death news.

RIP #kadarkhan Sahab. I was one of the fortunate & privileged one to have worked with him. Thank you 🙏🏼…You & your immense talent will be missed… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) December 30, 2018

T 3041 – KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics ! pic.twitter.com/yE9SSkcPUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018

The Bollywood actor was born in Kabul and debuted in Bollywood with Rajesh Khanna-starrer Daag in 1973. He has done more than 300 Bollywood films proving his acting skills with utmost conviction. He was not just a good actor but a brilliant dialogue writer and screenwriter as well. Kader Khan has written dialogues for more than 250 films and mostly collaborated with Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai for dialogue writing and screenwriting.

