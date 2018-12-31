The veteran actor Kader Khan death rumours are surfacing the social media with many Bollywood celebrities posting wishes for the legendary actor on Twitter. Kader Khan’s son has denied all the rumours concerning the death of his father. He has officially spoken about the current situation of his father in which the actor is in the hospital and all the news surrounding his death is a lie. The veteran actor death rumours made headlines due to his shift from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator due to breathing issues. Kader Khan is in Canada for his treatment. The veteran actor is suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy which leads to dementia, difficulty in walking and loss of appetite.
Many Bollywood actors took to Twitter to wish Kader Khan on his fake death news.
The Bollywood actor was born in Kabul and debuted in Bollywood with Rajesh Khanna-starrer Daag in 1973. He has done more than 300 Bollywood films proving his acting skills with utmost conviction. He was not just a good actor but a brilliant dialogue writer and screenwriter as well. Kader Khan has written dialogues for more than 250 films and mostly collaborated with Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai for dialogue writing and screenwriting.
Leave a Reply