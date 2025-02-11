Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

Kadhalikka Neramillai to premiere on Netflix on February 11. The Tamil hit starring Ravi Mohan & Nithya Menen will be available in five languages.

The much-loved Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, is set to make its digital debut this month. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film was released in theatres on January 14, 2025, and quickly became a fan favorite.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The movie received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, earning its place as the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies, the film’s music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

⁠Kadhalargal gavanathirkku 👀💕… kadhalikka neram odhikkirunga, yaena…

Kadhalikka Neramillai is coming soon to Netflix on 11 February, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!#KadhalikkaNeramillaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/nuAQsDsjy9 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 6, 2025

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where to Watch

Fans who missed the theatrical release can now catch Kadhalikka Neramillai on Netflix starting February 11. The movie will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Netflix announced the film’s streaming debut by sharing a poster with the caption:

“Kadhalikka Neramillai is coming soon to Netflix on 11 February in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi!”

Kadhalikka Neramillai: Plot Summary

The film follows Shriya Chandramohan, a single woman who, after a painful breakup, decides to become a mother through IVF, challenging societal norms. However, due to a mix-up at the clinic, she is unknowingly inseminated with the sperm of Siddharth, a structural engineer from Bengaluru.

Years later, their lives become entangled in unexpected ways, leading to a heartfelt and humorous journey of love, fate, and self-discovery.

Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi revealed that the film’s concept stemmed from a casual conversation among friends. Speaking to DT Next, she shared,

“Storytelling has always excited me. This idea came up when friends gathered over coffee, and we found it intriguing enough to develop into a film.”

Kadhalikka Neramillai: Star Cast

The film boasts a stellar cast, including:

Nithya Menen as Shriya Chandramohan

Ravi Mohan as Siddharth

Yogi Babu as Gowda

Vinay Rai as Sethuraman

John Kokken as Karan

Rohaan Singh as Parthiv

With its engaging storyline, talented cast, and AR Rahman’s captivating music, Kadhalikka Neramillai promises to be a delightful watch for audiences across languages.

ALSO READ: How Many Followers Have Ranveer Allahbadia Lost After India’s Got Latent Controversy?