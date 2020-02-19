Kaha Hum Kaha Tum took an interesting twist as Rohit brings Pari home, whereas Rohan tried to kidnap her and tried to get rid of Pari. Rohan got to know about Pari's plan to destroy sippy's.

Kaha Hum Kahan Tum has won the hearts of the audience in a very short time. Ronakshi’s amazing chemistry and unique story grab the attention of the audience. However, Sonakshi and Rohit part ways because of Nishi Sippy. But still, Rohit is helping her in all possible ways. Reports say Rohit is going to bring pregnant Pari to sippy mansion so that she cannot spoil his family. He tried to play safe but it gave a shocker to Rohan.

On the other hand, Nishi suggested Veena to find out a life partner for Rohit so that his life can get back on a straight platform. Whereas, Suman Rastogi also planned Sumit and Sonakshi’s marriage. Suman said to Sumit that Sonakshi needs a life partner, she needs support and he would be the person for her. Suman Rastogi asked Sumit to marry Sonakshi as soon as possible.

Sonakshi and Rohit’s performance is highly appreciated by the audience and they showered love on them but unfortunately, the show is going off-air in March. That means Ronakshi won’t be able to show love and their unique story to the audience. Karan V Grover who is performing Rohit in the show shared the news of ending up the show. Well, it is good news for the fans that till the winding date, the show would also be telecast on Saturday.

In the last episode, Rohit protects Sonakshi and she was about to fell into the swimming pool, she was drunk but did not let the producer touch her. Rohan then hugged Sonakshi and got emotional.

