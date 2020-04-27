Kahaa Toh Tha short film: This won’t be wrong to say that Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are among the cutest couples of the industry. From entertaining their fans with their TikTok videos to giving major couple goals with their romantic photos on Instagram, both of them misses no chance of astonishing their fan base. Now, when the entire country is under lockdown, both of them tested their creativity skills by filming for a short film together at home.

Earlier, to this, singer Mika Singh along with Tv actor Chahatt Khanna released their music video Quarantine Love, but this time the couple is all set with their short film titled Kahaa Toh Tha. The film has released some minutes back and is creating a buzz on social media. Kahaa Toh Tha is all about how the lockdown and the pandemic have changed the perspective of people towards life and especially their partners . The film showcases the life of Aabir and Myraa, who realize the worth of their partners and remember promises which they had made to each other. Moreover, for Kahaa Toh Tha, Vatsal Sheth has also managed the caps for both director and producer.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Vatsal opened up about his short film and said that after fifteen days of the lockdown both of them came up with the idea of shooting for a short film at home. He added that by using basic lights and shooting from their phones, both of them have put in a lot of effort. Further, moving around with the furniture to get proper frames and maintain the continuity was a bit difficult.

Watch Kahaa Toh Tha short film here—

Vatsal added that for the post-production phase, Mahul Vyas who also worked in Ajay Devgn’s film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, helped them with the background, a technician to make creatives and an editor. Vatsal said that both of them enjoyed making the film a lot.

