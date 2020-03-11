Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum March 11 2020 preview: The most loved daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to go off-air from March 14. Though the Ronakshi fans are not much happy about the news, the makers are currently gearing up to give a good ending to the show. In the last episode, Sonakshi is successful is saving Rohit’s life and plans to take revenge from Nishi.

Finally, Rohit and Sonakshi have come together to give a good lesson to Nishi Sippy for all her deeds and will also expose her in front of the family. Moreover, Rohit is also worried to save Naren from Nishi’s attack. In the upcoming episode, Sonakshi will be seen deviating Nishi’s mind and Rohit is seen beginning Naren’s treatment.

Further, Nishi smells something fishy and holds back Sonakshi, Rohit comes to Sonakshi’s rescue and both of them expose Nishi in front of the family. After learning the entire truth, Veena Sippy slaps Nishi for ignoring Sonakshi and keeping blind faith in her.

Post to which, Veena Sippy will apologize from Sonakshi and the entire family will be accepting Somakshi again and will soon form a happy family.

