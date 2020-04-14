Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover opens up about the show's last sequence of super virus coinciding with coronavirus outbreak in India. Read the details here—

Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar’s show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was among the most loved daily shows, which had to go off-air due to channel demands. The show had its last episode on March 14 and post to that all the Ronakshi fans were unhappy with the fact that they will not be able to see their favorite couple on the television screens again. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Karan V Grover aka Dr. Rohit Sippy revealed the reason behind the last sequence of the show around the super virus track.

Karan revealed that it was just a coincidence that the coronavirus outbreak matched with their super virus track. He added that when the idea around the super virus was being discussed, coronavirus started spreading in China’s Wuhan and liking the idea, the producer Sandiip Sikcand decided to come up with at least 15 episodes on the same subject. He wanted to give a good ending to this, so he came up with the solution of hitting Dr. Rohit with the same virus and Sonakshi ending the chaos by introducing an antidote.

He revealed that the entire team did a lot of research but no one thought that coronavirus will hit India like this. Opening about receiving so much love from their audience, Rohit said that it is always a great feeling if your fans love your characters but honestly Dipika and he never discussed anything about Ronakshi or their fans, both of them just wanted to perform well.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai’s Khatron Ke Khiladi special season cancelled

Opening about his lockdown days, he revealed that just like others, he is also missing days where he could go out and chill with his friends. He added that he is doing all sorts of homework like cooking and cleaning and has also started doing Yoga.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App