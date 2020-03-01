Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Dipika Kakar aka Sonakshi Rastogi gets emotional after the last schedule of shoot. Take a look at the photos and videos–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: In just a small time span, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has become one the most loved shows on Televisions screens. Thanks to the grippy storyline, perfect star cast and the hard work by the entire team which has made the show, the most-watched daily soap. Though the show performed quite well in terms of TRP and also received praise for the phenomenal acting by the lead couple, the show will soon go off-air.

The entire cast shooted for the last schedule some hours back and also celebrated the last day with a cake cutting ceremony. While everyone was happy in this happy ending of the show, the lead star Dipika Kakar gets teary-eyed as she hugged every costar on the sets.

Not just this, the entire team also celebrated the occasion by playing Holi and posted pictures and stories on Instagram, which are making rounds on the Internet.

Not just this, the producer of the show Sandiip Sikcand also revealed that he was quite surprised when the channel demanded them to shut the show as he was quite sure about TRP as there are other shows as well that are on air from past two-three years.

