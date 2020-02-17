Kahan Hum Kaha Tum is one of the most liked television show which is now going off-air, television actor Karan Grover shared the insider. The television show was telecasted first in June last year. Here is what the actor revealed.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is going off-air said television star, Karan V Grover. The show has been started in July 2019, the show was successfully managed to grab the attension of the audience because of its different story and unique idea. The show featured Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan Grover to play the lead characters Sonakshi Rastogi and Dr Rohit Sippy. The show earned a lot of popularity but sudden;y the makers called off the show. Karan also revealed that the last episode of the show will be telecast on March 14.

There is no such reason for the sudden announcement of shut down of the show but it definitely made the fans upset. Dipika Kakar did not give any reaction to it till now, she was the winner of Bigg Boss season 12 and just after that, she joined the cast of KHKT. Dipika Kakar has also performed in Sasural Simar ka which goes on air approximately 7 years on colors tv.

Kaha Hum Kaha Tum is a cute love story of Dr Rohit Sippy and actress Sonakshi Rastogi which faced many troubles. Rohit’s family created troubles for Sonakshi again and again but he always supported her no matter what. Currently, Rohit and Sonakshi get apart, Rohit took a tough decision so that she could live happily.

Sonakshi and Rohit get apart because of Rohit’s aunt Nishi Sippy. The fans were waiting to see Sonakshi and Rohit back but now they received a bigger shock. The fans will not be able to watch their favourite couple after March 14.

