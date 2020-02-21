Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum February 20, 2020 written update: Rohit Sippy, Sonakshi Rastogi's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is among the top-rated shows on TRP charts. Thanks to the story, the actors and the screenplay, which has made the show the top pick of the audience.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum February 20, 2020 written update: Since, the time, Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover have come together for Kaha Hum Kahaan Tum, both of them have left no stone unturned to make the show counted amongst the top-rated daily soaps of Television. From their brimming romance, twists, and turns added by the makers to the screenplay, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is among the most loved shows on Star Plus.

Moreover, the show has also picked up pace from the time Sonakshi Rastogi and Rohit Sippy have parted ways. In the last episode, we saw Rohit Sippy unveiling about Pari’s pregnancy to Sonakshi and her mom. Post to which, Sonakshi starts blaming Rohit for his attempt of killing Pari’s baby to save his family’s reputation after finding pills near Pari.

But it seems that amidst the blame game, fate again brings Sonakshi and Rohit closer when both of them are seen getting lost in a romantic eyelock which makes Suman Rastogi curious about their relationship and promises herself that she will not let Sonakshi and Rohit come closer again.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi will get together and will express their hidden feelings for each other which have been lost amidst their family problems. In today’s episode, we will see how Rohit’s family reacts to Pari’s pregnancy.

