Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum February 25, 2020 Written Update: After Muniya falls prey to Super Virus, Rohit Sippy rushes to check Sonakshi Rastogi at her place. Read the complete details of today's episode here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 25th February 2020 Written Update: Ever since the show has started it has not just performed well in terms of TRP, it also keeps the audience glued up with its impactful story. No doubt, Dipika Kakkar and Karan Grover have emerged among the cutest on-screen couple and wins hearts with their cute romance. In today’s episode, Rohit Sippy will realize that Sonakshi Rastogi is suffering from a Super virus.

The episode starts with Sumit acting as their cupid in making both Rohit and Sonakshi realize that both of them still love each other. Post to which, Sonakshi catches cold after Muniya (their maid) faints as she becomes a victim of Super Virus. Later Muniya is seen telling Rohit that Sonakshi was in contact with her so she might also get affected with the same virus.

After listening to this, Rohit rushes to Sonakshi’s house to check whether she has been infected from the same virus but Sonakshi refuses to meet him. Overall, it will be exciting to see how Rohit saves Sonakshi from the deadly virus.

On the contrary, Tanya acts weirdly and informs her friends that her baby is kicking. Seeing all this, the entire Sippy house gets shocked and learns that Tanya is in trauma and they need to do anything to save her.

