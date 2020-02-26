Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum February 26, 2020 Written Update: Rohit and Sonakshi's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently in a very interesting phase where both of them are seen taking care of each other indirectly. Read the details about the today's episode here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum February 26, 2020 Written Update: The episode starts when Rohit and her entire family persuades Sonakshi to come out of her room as she is not well, but Sonakshi gets angry on Rohit as she doesn’t want to get treated from Rohit and runs to her balcony and says that she will jump off if Rohit stays there. Post to which, Rohit leaves Sonakshi’s house as Sonakshi says that she would rather die than getting treated from him.

After Rohit, Sumit goes to Sonakshi’s house and takes her to the hospital. On the other hand, Tanya calls Rohit to take his help as she comes to know that Veena (her mother-in-law) and Rohan wants to take her to the psychiatrist.

Post to which, Rohit is seen informing Veena and Rohan that Tanya is suffering from PTSD and it will be better that Rohan stays away from her. Talking about Sonakshi, Sumit tries hard to pamper her by arranging her a room and taking care of her. Further, he is also seen arguing with the doctor to give a special room for Sonakshi as she is a celebrity.

On the contrary, Nishi, who is the actual culprit behind Rohit and Sonakshi’s separation, learns that Rohit is still connected with Sonakshi and decides to keep Niren and Rohit away from Sonakshi as she also comes to know that Niren showed improvement after seeing Sonakshi. Later, Sonakshi is seen getting feared by her disease and tells Sumit to take care of her family after her.

