Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Karan Grover, Dipika Kakar starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently on its last stage as the show will soon get ended. The shoot of the show has wrapped up and the story will end at Ronakshi's romance.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: This will not be wrong to say that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in just a small time became one the most loved daily soaps on Television. The viewers have no doubt enjoyed every aspect of Sonakshi Rastogi and Rohit Sippy’s relationship, from teasing each other to their reunite. Moreover, the storyline of the daily soap also gave the message of how to protect family love and deal with situations of life.

There are reports that soon Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will come to an end. Though it will be too soon for a show to get wrapped, the makers have accepted the decision and recently, the shoot has also been wrapped up. To those who are curious to know whether Sonakshi and Rohit will meet or not, there is good news for all of them.

As per the reports, the show will end on a happy note where Sonakshi and Rohit will reunite after their 4 months separation. In a viral photo, both Sonakshi Rastogi and Rohit Sippy are seen dressed in white dresses are looking at each other with love.

Reports also reveal that Nishi, who was the main culprit behind Sonakshi and Rohit separation will be suffering from Super Virus and will soon die. Further, Niren Sippy will also recover soon.

