Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Karan V Grover says he personally wanted to show to go a little longer as they wanted to showcase the life of an actor with her family. Read Karan V Grover's interview here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently in its full swing as the makers are missing no chance of adding more drama in every episode. From Sonakshi getting kidnapped by Veena Sippy to Rohit Sippy now getting infected from Super virus, everything in the show is making the audience even more curious about the story.

Recently, while giving an interview, the lead star Karan V Grover aka Rohit Sippy opened up about the show getting off-air and revealed that he personally wanted the show to go a little longer as he with the makers had planned to showcase the life of an actress which has a family. Moreover, they also decided to show the boon and bane of having a doctor in life.

He further revealed that he doesn’t understand the TRP system as when they started it was quite high. He added saying that Ronakshi received a lot of love from the audience and luckily the story hit the right chord of the audience so the show in a short time span became a big hit.

Talking about his experience of working with Dipika Kakar, he revealed that she is very thoughtful and it was a great experience sharing the screens with her. He added saying that he will miss everything about the show, from the sets to his team and the makers.

