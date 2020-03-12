Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Mrinalini Tyagi, who plays the role of Deepa in the show, recently revealed that she wishes for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum season 2. Read the details here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Ever since the producer of the most loved Television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum announced about the show going off-air, not just the fans but the actors are also wishing for the show to return. As per the reports, the show is likely to wrap on March 14 and the makers are all set to bid adieu with a happy note where Sonakshi and Rohit will reunite after exposing Nishi in front of the family.

Though Ronakshi’s fans are not much happy with this news, recently Television actor Mrinalini Tyagi, who is playing the role of Deepa in the show, opened up about her feelings and said that she wishes the show to return with season 2. She revealed that the entire cast and crew were very emotional when they shot for their last day and decided not to cry.

She added saying that everyone was much attached to each other and said goodbye with a heavy heart. She further said that the show along with Sonakshi and Rohit received so many praises and admiration that everyone wishes for season 2.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on his equation with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai: I want to maintain cordial relationship with everyone

Opening about her experience, Mrinalini Tyagi also revealed that the journey has been amazing and working with Sandiip was altogether a different experience. She said that it was the combined efforts of the team which made the show popular. Overall, it will be interesting whether the makers call for the second season of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum with double dose of drama.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 11th March 2020 preview: Sonakshi, Rohit come together to expose Nishi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App