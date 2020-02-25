Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum preview February 25, 2020: In today's episode, Tanya will be seen blaming Rohan for her miscarriage and requests Veena (her mother-in-law) to accept her.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum preview February 25, 2020: Though Rohit Sippy (played by Karan Grover) and Sonakshi Rastogi (played by Dipika Kakkar) are separated, the problems in their lives are still persistent. From twists and turns added by the makers to a dose of drama by the actors, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is no doubt among the most entertaining shows of the season. In the last few episodes, we saw that Rohit and Sonakshi revealing the truth of Pari’s pregnancy. Moreover, Rohan and Tanya are also in shock as Tanya loses her baby in a miscarriage.

In today’s episode, we will see Tanya accepting Pari and her child. Yes, you guessed it right. Tanya, who is left with no other choice, will be seen bringing home Pari and also requests Veena Sippy(her mother-in-law) to accept her. Further, Tanya is also seen blaming Rohan for losing their child and tells him to bring Pari home.

Moreover, Sumit Khanna (played by Deepak Singh Sandhu) is also busy is making Sonakshi and Rohit realize their hidden love. In the last episode, Sumit Khanna is seen taking Sonakshi for a party and makes Rohit jealous of their closeness.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how Rohit and Sonakshi confess their love and how Tanya makes Pari’s baby accept in Sippy house.

