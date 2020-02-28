Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum preview February 28, 2020: Not Sonakshi Rastogi but Nishi to die after suffering from Super Virus. Read the details here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum preview February 28, 2020: In just a small time span, if any show has performed well in terms of TRP it is Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. It seems that the makers are all set to keep the audience hooked just a few days before the show ends. In the last few episodes, Sonakshi Rastogi was admitted to the hospital due to cough and cold and there were chances that Sonakshi might suffer from Super Virus.

So now there is good news, not Sonakshi but Nishi, who was the main evil behind Sonakshi-Rohit’s separation, will suffer from the deadly Virus. Though, in the last episode, Tulsi confirmed that Sonakshi is suffering from Super Virus but later things became clear when Rohit comes to know that Nishi had changed Sonakshi’s report to take revenge from her.

Further, Rohit will be seen warning Nishi that if she again tries to harm Sonakshi, he will not think twice and will kill her.

Later, it gets confirmed that not Sonakshi, but Nishi gets prone to Super Virus and will soon die in the next few episodes. Overall, it will be interesting to see whether Sonakshi and Rohit reunite after their divorce.

