Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: It's a happy ending! Yes, makers of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will on air its last episode on March 14, 2020. Where Rohit and Sonakshi will get marry and live happily after. While they also exposes real face off Nishi.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: After entertaining its viewers for more than 1 year, Dipika Kakar, Karan V Grover’s is all set to bid adieu to viewers. The last episode will be telecasted on March 14, 2020, indeed KHKT fans will highly disappointed as their beloved characters like Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi won’t be entertaining them.

In the last upcoming episode of KHKT, Rohit and Sonakshi can be seen joining hands to fight off Nishi, and they can expose her real face to the sippy family. Hower before that, the couple will be seen enjoying Holi celebrations with their family.

Whereas Naren will be seen all recovered his illness, while, Sippy’s family once gain accepts Veena. talking about Rohit and Sonakshi they, at last, understood each other, and will be seen spreading love in the air. Reports said, that the couple might get married to each other and will live happily after.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz to feature in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Indeed the plot of the serial was fresh and quite intriguing as Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar’s fresh pairing and their chemistry is the highlight to glue the fans. The show revolves around the love life of Rohit and Sonakshi, where on daily they had to face obstacles as the conspiracy was planned against them.

Its one of the highest TRP gaining yet loved shows, as Rohit who is quite sorted and calm and composed a person falls in love with an actress who is chirpy and vivacious. Their on-screen chemistry has had won millions of hearts.

Also Read: yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, March 13, 2020 written updates: Aman learns Laila’s truth

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App