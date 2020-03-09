Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: When it comes to the most dramatic and loved shows, how can anybody forget Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover’s show Kahaan Hum Kahaan. From Sonakshi’s kidnap, Rohit’s Super Virus infection to antidote made by the heroine of the show, the makers are all set to give a nice treat to the fans before the show bids goodbye to its viewers.

In the last episode, Sonakshi Rastogi turned a nurse to save Rohit but all her efforts go in vain when she realizes that Nishi has not given any antidote to Rohit and he is left with just a few hours. While Sonakshi is trying hard to save Rohit, Nishi has stolen the antidote.

As per the latest development, Sonakshi gets stuck in the lift, on the other hand, Rohit is seen struggling hard for his life. Later, the drama dose gets doubled when Rohit is declared dead by his doctors and the entire Sippy family is left heartbroken.

Now, it will be exciting and interesting to see how Sonakshi gets hi Rohit back. Will her prayers and efforts to save her beloved become successful in making a miracle.

