Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Naren Sippy will soon expose Nishi and her evil plans and will apologize from Sonakshi and Rohit. Read the complete details here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to introduce a new twist. After Sonakshi and Rohit’s long separation of four months, finally, both of them will again be reuniting. In the last few episodes, Naren Sippy was trying to recover and wanted to save Sonakshi from the trap set by Nishi and Veena Sippy.

Now, the big twist will be Nishi Sippy garners limelight by announcing that Sippy hospital has the antidote for Super Virus. In order to become more famous, Nishi declares this solution as Antidote Dhamaka. Now, in the upcoming episodes, Naren will be seen completely recovering as Sonakshi will become his nurse and will soon expose Nishi’s entire plan.

Further, he will also make sure that Sonakshi and Rohit reunite and will also been seen apologizing for his mistakes from the couple and will also arrange their marriage.

Further, there are also reports that Kahaan Hum Kahaan tum will go off-air from March 15. In an interview, Karan V Grover revealed that though he wanted the show to stretch a bit but unfortunately due to some channel issues the show will soon conclude.

