Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit and Sonakshi part ways because of Nishi’s evil plan. Rohit gave divorce to her as Nishi threatened him for his father’s life. Now the show has turned into a high voltage drama, as Rohit is pretending to be harsh and tough on Sonakshi. Sonakshi came to Sippy hospital for some work and then she got to know about Naren’s health. She went to meet him and felt upset because of his father in law’s health.

Naren showed some improvement and pointed finger on Sonakshi, he then held her hand. Rohit saw that and became happy as Naren reacted for the first time after the accident. But he had to pretend in front of Sonakshi, so Rohit lashes out on her and said that there is no need to show any kind of sympathy and also she need not be good in front of Naren.

Sonakshi listens to everything and felt bad, although she has parted ways so she showed that he does not matter to her anymore and gave no importance to him. Sonakshi went away, but later she felt so bad that how Rohit could change a lot. Whereas Rohit also cried after lashing out on Rohit. He felt bad because he was unable to do anything to get out of Nishi’s trap.

well, it will be interesting to see how the tables will turn and Naren will expose Nishi. On the other hand Rastogi’s get to know about Pari’s pregnancy, Pari was trying to get back to Rohit with the help of the kid. In an accident, Rohan has lost his kid from Tanya. For more updates stay tuned to NewsX.

