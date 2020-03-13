Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Nishi will be seen exposing Sonakshi's nurse avatar in front of Veena Sippy in the house. Read here

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Starplus’s most loved show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum featuring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover is all set to bid adieu to its fans as the makers are currently gearing up for the climax of the season with a good note where Sonakshi Rastogi and Rohit Sippy will reunite. The show will go off-air from March 14 and not just the fans but the star cast of the show is also not happy with this decision and wants season 2.

In the last episode, Sonakshi along with Rohit and Pooja tried to deviate Nishi’s mind by adding something in her food and later all of them are seen hacking her phone. Though, all the three planned it well and also concluded that Nishi’s phone doesn’t have any such app that connects with Naren. On the other hand, Nishi develops a doubt on Sonakshi and the next morning she is seen exposing Sonakshi’s nurse avatar in front of the entire family.

Nishi reveals the truth that she is not any nurse but Sonakshi. Later, Sonakshi is also seen revealing about Nishi’s plan in attempting to kill Rohit by not giving him an antidote. It seems that this time Sonakshi is all set to face Nishi and has something big in her mind.

Later in the promo, Nishi is seen quoting that she will make sure that Sippy’s remember this day as she again plans to kill Naren to take her revenge. Now, this will be interesting to see how Sonakshi and Rohit together overcome this problem and how will they stop Nishi from doing bad deeds.

