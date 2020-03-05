Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: When it comes to double dose of drama which show can beat Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover’s show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. From adding different characters to making it interesting with twists and turns, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is well successful in keeping the audience glued up to their seats with its story.
In the last episode, the doctors were successful in making the antidote out of Sonakshi’s rare blood groups. Though in the mid-Sonakshi’s body failed to accept the virus but later after Rohit’s guidelines, her operation was successful. Though, Sonakshi shows that she hates Rohit but deep in her heart she took this decision of risking with her body to safeguard Rohit.
But it seems that Nishi has a bigger plan and wants to earn money out of Sonakshi’s experiment and sells it as Super Virus Dhamaka to get media attention. Further, she also plans to kill Rohit by not injecting the antidote in Rohit’s body.
THANK YOUUU @sandiipsikcand for being such a significant aspect of my life , of course all the accolades for #kahaanhumkahaantum goes to u , u know #rohitsippy better thn me 🙏, grateful u let me be him 🤟 THANK YOU @fazila_sol and Kamna @solproductions_ for being such considerate and generous producers 🥰 THANK YOU @starplus @hotstar for the great noticeable platform and opportunity to showcase this new age relatable content 🙏 THANK YOU TEAM KHKT , all of u are a delight to work with and bein around u guys is nothn short of a party. Its always a great team that makes a great show . @ms.dipika @kishwersmerchantt @kashishr_ @alice__kaushik @paras.zutshi @dhwanishahofficial @tannazirani_ @shalini.kapoorsagar @dsandhu2611 @anahita_flowingwaters @abhishek__malik @iwasi_official @vickythawani @pravisht_m @moodypiechef @mishthi_tyagi @hemaakshi_ujjain_too THANK YOU ace lensman / DOP @pillaisada sir and our super patient accommodating director @kulsameer sir for being the pillars of this show . AND AND AND … OUR VIEWERS ALL OF YOU #kahaanhumkahaantum fan clubs #ronakshi supporters and admirers who constantly trended , encouraged and cheered us through all these months 👏😇💕🥳 , u guys make the journey fruitful and every second worthwhile:) THANK YOU ! Keep watching , we all shall entertain u guys sooner than u knw ! 🙌🏻 #ThankyouKHKT
Thank u all for the love 😍 #khkthits100 🤗Cheers to this super talented and fun team #teamkhkt #kahaanhumkahaantum_show #kahaanhumkahaantum @sandiipsikcand – 🙏🏻 @ms.dipika @farnazshetty @kashishr_ @alice__kaushik @paras.zutshi @dhwanishahofficial @tannazirani_ @shalini.kapoorsagar @anahita_flowingwaters @abhishek__malik @iwasi_official @vickythawani @pravisht_m @moodypiechef @mishthi_tyagi @hemaakshi_ujjain_too @starplus @hotstar
Overall, it will be interesting to see how Rohit and Sonakshi safeguard each other from Nishi’s evil plans.
Content is King And a King deserves his crown ! Happy birthday @sandiipsikcand 🎂🎉.. may u (we 🤪) have a TRP filled year ahead .. Keep ruling the roost my friend ! Keep smiling keep shining ! #Superstitionalert ! P.S – comment on this post in CAPS for good luck and better time spent 😄😜😆