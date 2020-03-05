Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Nishi will be planning to kill Rohit by not giving her antidote. Read here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: When it comes to double dose of drama which show can beat Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover’s show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. From adding different characters to making it interesting with twists and turns, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is well successful in keeping the audience glued up to their seats with its story.

In the last episode, the doctors were successful in making the antidote out of Sonakshi’s rare blood groups. Though in the mid-Sonakshi’s body failed to accept the virus but later after Rohit’s guidelines, her operation was successful. Though, Sonakshi shows that she hates Rohit but deep in her heart she took this decision of risking with her body to safeguard Rohit.

But it seems that Nishi has a bigger plan and wants to earn money out of Sonakshi’s experiment and sells it as Super Virus Dhamaka to get media attention. Further, she also plans to kill Rohit by not injecting the antidote in Rohit’s body.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how Rohit and Sonakshi safeguard each other from Nishi’s evil plans.

