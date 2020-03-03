Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Rohit was suffering from the effect of the super virus and Sonakshi was the last option to save him. For that Veena releases Sonakshi but Nishi plots something serious to kill Rohit.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: In the last episode we have seen that Rohit urges Veena to bring back Sonakshi because her blood was unique and she was the only one who could save Rohit and other affected patients from a super virus. Veena then urged Nishi to bring back Sonakshi so that Rohit’s life could be saved. In the upcoming episode, you will watch how Nishi put a condition in front of Sonakshi to release her. She said that Sonakshi has to be rude and insensitive in front of the Sippy family. She has to prove that she doesn’t love Rohit anymore and doesn’t care about the Sippy family.

Sonakshi did the same and after coming back into the hospital she said that she is donating her blood and taking the risk of life for the other patients not for Rohit Sippy. She also said that if she will die due to this experiment Sippy family have to pay compensation to Sonakshi’s family. Now Sonakshi has been taken into the surgery room where the nurse has injected the super virus inside her body.

The procedure was too risky so Sonakshi decided to go to Rohit before the surgery but the twist came when Nishi allowed the doctors to give Sonakshi’s blood antidote to all the patients. But she did not let Rohit to take the antidote she tried to kill Rohit and make sure that Rohit will not get the antidote. Now it will be interesting to see that how Sonakshi will save Rohit or this is the end of Rohit’s life.

