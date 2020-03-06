Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Sonakshi Rastogi and Rohit Sippy will soon be reuniting for celebrating Holi after exposing Nishi in front of the family. Read here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: The most loved show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tim is all set to bid a bye to all Sonakshi and Rohit fans as the show will end on March 14. Yes, you heard it right, the viewers will not be able to witness the cat and mouse fight of Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi from mid-March. Talking about the story, both the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to safeguard each other from Nishi’s evil plans.

While Sonakshi went for a medical surgery to release an antidote that can help Rohit recover from Super Virus, Nishi takes the credit of making antidote in media to make Sippy hospital more famous. As per a recent report. Sonakshi will soon learn the secret behind Rohit’s’ rude behavior towards her and both of them will again come together to celebrate Holi.

Moreover, Naren will soon recover as Sonakshi becomes his nurse and will be seen exposing Nishi in their Holi celebration where Rohit takes Naren by making him wear a saree.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai Spoiler alert! Kartik meets with an accident, Naira breaks down on seeing him

Now this, will be interesting to see how Sonakshi and Rohit will reunite and how both of them will expose Nishi and her plans in front of the family.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Mayur Verma clarifies his relationship status with Jasleen Matharu, she gets angry

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Mishti slaps Kuhu for spiking Abeer’s cup of coffee

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App