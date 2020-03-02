Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Rohit and Sonakshi part ways due to Nishi Sippy's evil plan but now it seems they have to come back for each other and to protect each other. In the upcoming episode, we will be able to see how Sonakshi will fight to save Rohit's life.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: In the latest episode we have seen that Veena Sippy had kidnapped Sonakshi so that she could keep her son stay out of Sonakshi. But unfortunately, Rohit gets affected by the super virus. Rohit asked Sumit to go to the police station and get the details about Sonakshi’s investigation.

He said that they need to find Sonakshi as she has unique blood group. Rohit recalls his and Sonakshi’s conversation on the unique blood group and he realizes that Sonakshi’s blood has better immunity by which they can make the antidote for all the patients. On the other side, Sonakshi was kept into the basement by Veena. Veena got to know about Rohit’s condition Nishi told her that Rohit is also affected by the super virus.

After listening to this news Veena got surprised and blamed herself for Rohit’s condition then she told Nishi about Sonakshi’s kidnapping. Veena then went to the hospital and met Rohit. Rohit begs her to find Sonakshi and get her back so that they could make the antidote from her blood.

Rohit also asked Veena to beg in front of Sonakshi so that she could save Rohit’s life. Veena does not know that after telling all this to Nishi she had done a big mistake to Rohit and Sonakshi is life. But it will be interesting to note if Sonakshi will come back to save Rohit’s life or not. for more such updates on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum tunes to NewsX.

