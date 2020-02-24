Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Sonakshi Rastogi suffers from a deadly virus, Rohit Soppy comes to her rescue. Read the entire details here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: This will not be wrong to say that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is among the most-watched daily soaps. Thanks to the superb actors, their chemistry, the script and the screenplays which have made Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum among the top counted Tv shows. Talking about the last episode, Dr. Rohit Sippy (played by Karan V Grover) was seen blaming Sonakshi Rastogi for acting fake and over-dramatic in front of his ill father Naren Sippy.

In today’s episode, Sonakshi Rastogi (played by Dipika Kakar) will be seen falling prey to a deadly virus that has attacked the entire city. Though, Rohit Sippy will be seen taking preventive measures against this virus and knocking the door of the health ministry. He will realize that Sonakshi is suffering from the same virus and her life is in danger.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Rohit Sippy will be taking forward his doctor’s responsibility or will be there to hold his wife’s hand in tough situations.

Moreover, Nishi Sippy, who happens to be the main reason behind Rohit and Sonakshi’s divorce, is seen making a major plan for making Rohit marry another girl and was seen convincing Rohit’s mother as well.

