Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi and Sumit are developing a new bond between each other, while Rohit is out from Sonakshi's life. In the upcoming episode, Rohit can be seen begs her to come back.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: India’s most-watched show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is displaying its high voltage drama, as Sonakshi refuses to come back to Rohit and moved on with Sumit! Yes, you heard it right, in earlier seasons as we have seen that Rohit humiliated her for every small reason, now the tables are turned and in the latest episode, he was seen crying for Sonakshi and remorse on what he did with her!

However, when the two tried to clear up the understanding, but it messed up again, as Rohit again showed his true colors to her, in the coming episode, viewers will get to see, that to regain trust and love in the relationship, the duo went to a pub where Rohit’s drama begun, and here’s come Sumit’s entry.

Where Sonakshi and Sumit gelled up quite nicely and currently seen dating each other, while Rohit tries hard to get back her, but she gave end number of reasons, to not to accept him, where she said Rohit is the reason for their failed marriage and love, and will never accept him in her life even if he begs for an apology.

