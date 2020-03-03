Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: When it comes to being a perfect package of entertainment and drama, how can anybody forget Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which is all set to say goodbye to its fans in just a few days. This will not be wrong to say that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is among the most loved shows on Television screens. With an interesting screenplay and an innovative storyline, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has no doubt kept the audience hooked and gave a Bollywood touch.
Now, as per the recent reports, the show will come to an end on a happy note wherein Sonakshi and Rohit will again get married. Yes, you read it right, Rohit and Sonakshi, who had been separated because of Nishi, will finally reunite and will remarry.
Now, this will be interesting to see how Sonakshi and Rohit will overcome all the hurdles and will again be with each other. Talking about the latest episode, Rohit and Sonakshi are both in the hospital fighting for each other.
While, Rohit wants to keep Sonakshi safe, on the other hand, Sonakshi will be helping Rohit recover fast by making antidote.
