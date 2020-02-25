Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Sonakshi, Rohit part ways because of Nishi's evil plan. Now Sonakshi and Roit will reunite as they realize love for each other. Sonakshi lashes out on Sumit as he comes close to her.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Rohit and Sonakshi were apart for long but now the fans are eager to watch them together. The fans are waiting for Sonakshi and Rohit to reunite. The fans will now watch how Sonakshi and Rohit will reunite. In the upcoming episode, the fans will see that Sumit will try to clear the crap between Sonakshi and Rohit. In the last episodes, we have seen that Rohit was continuously behaving rudely to Sonakshi.

So, Sonakshi decided to have an affair with Sumit, Sumit received a big shock as he got to know about this. But Sumit is a changed man now so he went to Rohit and tells him about Soakshi’s weird idea. Tow which Rohit said that it is good for Sonakshi, she will be happy with Sumit. Sumit got another shock but he decided to make them realize that how much Rohit and Sonakshi love each other.

Rohit embarrassed Sonakshi once again at a party but she sarcastically insulted him as well. Sumit became upset as his plan was to make them jealous. Then Sonakshi and Sumit went for a dance. Sumit get closer to Sonakshi and said that she is his girlfriend now and they can share this closeness. Sonakshi said no to it, then Sumit makes her realize how much he loves Rohit. Rohit then lashed out on Sumit and said that he should not get closer to Sonakshi. Sumit told him that he still loves Sonakshi and that is the reason why he got angry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App