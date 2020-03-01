Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: After saving the life of Rohit Sippy, Sonakshi will turn a nurse to help Naren Sippy recover fast. Read the details here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Dipika Kakkar, Karan Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set for a huge drama before its end. In the last few episodes, Sonakshi Rastogi was reported to be suffering from Super Virus and later got kidnapped by her mother-in-law Veena Sippy. In the upcoming episode, Sonakshi will be seen saving Rohit’s life by using her blood as an antidote for many Super virus survivors including Rohit Sippy.

Sonakshi comes to know the entire truth behind Rohit’s demand of divorce and all about Naren. Post to which Sonakshi also learns that the main culprit behind all this is Nishi and tries to save Naren from Nishi’s evil plans. Not just this, Nishi, who is responsible for all this, crosses all limits by hiring a personalized nurse for Naren to ensure that he never recovers.

Later, Sonakshi comes to known the entire truth and takes an avatar of a nurse to save Naren and make him revive even faster from his state.

Moreover, there are also reports that Nishi Sippy will suffer from Super Virus and will die soon. The last schedule of the show has also been shooted and the audience should get ready for full voltage drama in the upcoming episodes.

