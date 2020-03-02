Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Veena Sippy will be seen convincing Sonakshi to save Rohit's life, who is suffering from Super Virus. Read the details here–

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: The most-watched show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently in its full swing with high voltage drama. From Sonakshi’s illness to her kidnap and now Rohit Sippy getting infected by Super Virus, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it more entertaining just before a few days of its last episode.

In the last episode, Rohit Sippy was worried about Sonakshi as she was kidnapped. Later, Suman Rastogi is seen accepting Rohit and gives him the responsibility of finding Sonakshi. The drama dose gets onto a different level when Sonakshi comes to know that she has been kidnapped by her mother-in-law Veena Sippy to distance her from Rohit but soon after Veena comes to know that Rohit is infected by Super Virus.

Now the latest development will be Veena Sippy, who is against Sonakshi, will be seen convincing her to save Rohit’s life by making an antidote. Further, Sonakshi also comes to know the truth behind Rohit’s hatred and the love behind his rude behavior.

Now, it will be interesting and exciting to see whether Sonakshi will save Rohit or will leave him in his state.

