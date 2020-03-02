Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: The most-watched show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently in its full swing with high voltage drama. From Sonakshi’s illness to her kidnap and now Rohit Sippy getting infected by Super Virus, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it more entertaining just before a few days of its last episode.
In the last episode, Rohit Sippy was worried about Sonakshi as she was kidnapped. Later, Suman Rastogi is seen accepting Rohit and gives him the responsibility of finding Sonakshi. The drama dose gets onto a different level when Sonakshi comes to know that she has been kidnapped by her mother-in-law Veena Sippy to distance her from Rohit but soon after Veena comes to know that Rohit is infected by Super Virus.
Now the latest development will be Veena Sippy, who is against Sonakshi, will be seen convincing her to save Rohit’s life by making an antidote. Further, Sonakshi also comes to know the truth behind Rohit’s hatred and the love behind his rude behavior.
THANK YOUUU @sandiipsikcand for being such a significant aspect of my life , of course all the accolades for #kahaanhumkahaantum goes to u , u know #rohitsippy better thn me 🙏, grateful u let me be him 🤟 THANK YOU @fazila_sol and Kamna @solproductions_ for being such considerate and generous producers 🥰 THANK YOU @starplus @hotstar for the great noticeable platform and opportunity to showcase this new age relatable content 🙏 THANK YOU TEAM KHKT , all of u are a delight to work with and bein around u guys is nothn short of a party. Its always a great team that makes a great show . @ms.dipika @kishwersmerchantt @kashishr_ @alice__kaushik @paras.zutshi @dhwanishahofficial @tannazirani_ @shalini.kapoorsagar @dsandhu2611 @anahita_flowingwaters @abhishek__malik @iwasi_official @vickythawani @pravisht_m @moodypiechef @mishthi_tyagi @hemaakshi_ujjain_too THANK YOU ace lensman / DOP @pillaisada sir and our super patient accommodating director @kulsameer sir for being the pillars of this show . AND AND AND … OUR VIEWERS ALL OF YOU #kahaanhumkahaantum fan clubs #ronakshi supporters and admirers who constantly trended , encouraged and cheered us through all these months 👏😇💕🥳 , u guys make the journey fruitful and every second worthwhile:) THANK YOU ! Keep watching , we all shall entertain u guys sooner than u knw ! 🙌🏻 #ThankyouKHKT
Now, it will be interesting and exciting to see whether Sonakshi will save Rohit or will leave him in his state.
