Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Sonakshi Rastogi comes to know that Nishi but Veena Sippy kidnaps her to distance her from Rohit Sippy.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum spoiler alert: Romantic-drama show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to take the audience on a dramatic-ride as every day the makers come up with a new twist. In the last few episodes, Suman Rastogi, who happens to be Sonakshi’s mom, accepted Rohit after knowing the truth behind his cruel behavior and gives him the responsibility for finding Sonakshi.

Soon Rastogi’s realizes that Sonakshi is kidnapped and digs out all ways to find her. Later, Suman is also seen visiting a tantric to know about Sonakshi. Later, Sonakshi, who has been kidnapped, realizes that Veena has kidnapped her not Nishi, which comes as a major shock to her. Veena keeps Sonakshi at an isolated place with a doctor as she is infected but later Veena will be seen briefing her that she is not suffering from Super Virus and her reports were changed.

Veena reveals that she wants to keep her son safe so she decided to kidnap Sonakshi so that they both can stay away from each other. Further, Veena also gives injection to keep her unconscious.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert: Wardrobe malfunction brings Rudraksh, Preesha closer, here’s why

As per the latest development, Veena learns that not Sonakshi but Rohit is suffering from Super Virus and will seen convincing to make an antidote.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan reunites with former co-star Parth Samthaan for a Komolika-Anurag Basu selfie

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App