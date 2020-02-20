Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Nishi’s evil game will soon come to an end, as Naren is back to solve misunderstanding between Rohit and Sonakshi. Meanwhile, on March 14, 2020, the show will on air its last episode.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Indian most-watched show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to on air its last episode on March 14, 2020. The show features Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in a lead role, in the latest episode, Sonakshi was seen expressed his feelings for Rohit and said, he didn’t understand her nether stood beside her in need, to which Rohit gently wipe her tears and said that he truly loves her.

However, in the last episode, Indian viewers will get to watch Naren’s return in Sippy family, with that it will bring a new twist to the show, Dr. Naren Sippy (Ashish Nayyar) have had panned a grand entry for him, while Sonakshi got full support of Sumit, however slowly and gradually Sonakshi got to know the other side of Rohit’ partying life.

Naren’s return will end Nishi’s game and expose her real face, the actor will also act as a glue for Rohit and Sonakshi’s relationship, no doubt the KHKT makers on aired some nail-biting episodes, but seems like soon the show will bid adieu to the viewers in mid-March. Needless to say, it will be interesting to watch the coming episodes, where Nishi’s evil game will soon come to an end, while Rohit and Sonakshi will again get back together.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s show gets highest TRP followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Also Read: Rashami Desai on Shehnaaz Gill’s companion: I want somebody who keeps her happy

Also Read: Karan Patel: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Enjoying the duties of a father with wife Ankita Bhargava and daughter Mehr Karan Patel

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App