Since the time PM Modi announced about the 21-day long lockdown, the public has locked themselves in their houses to avoid transmission of COVID-19. Moreover, celebrities are also spending time at home and are performing task which they normally can’t do due to lack of time. From cooking, cleaning houses, dancing, singing and painting, everyone has their own way of spending self-quarantine.

Recently, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover aka Rohit Sippy has astonished his fans by going through a transformation. Yes, you guessed it right after 5 years, Karan has experimented with his looks and recently surprised his fans with his new side. To solve the problem of shortage of shampoo in this lockdown, Karan decided to chop his hair and shaved his beard.

Not just this, he also shot a hilarious video where he is seen turning a hairstylist and is undergoing a transformation. Moreover, after sharing the video not just his fans but many of his costars and friends like Kishwer Merchantt, Shama Sikander, Adaa Khan, and Ridhi Dogra also commented on Karan V Grover’s video.

Watch Karan V Grover’s hilarious video

Moreover, Karan V Grover seems to enjoy this lockdown as he keeps on sharing his videos on Instagram. From washing utensils, watching Tom and Jerry to cooking food and now opting for a transformation, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor enjoys spending time alone. On the work front, he last appeared with Dipika Kakar in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum but had to wrap up due to channel demands.

