Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been adored by the fans, largely due to the infectious chemistry shared between the two leads Rohit and Sonakshi played by Karan Grover and Deepika Kakkar respectively.The show is all set to conclude on 14th March 2020, and the ending planned for the show is something that all of the audience members have been hoping for.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has teased the permanent separation of the lead pair in the recent episode yet the ending will see the couple shrugging all of their differences aside and re-uniting to have a happily ever after ending.

The build towards this ending has already began with Rohit mourning over his separation with Sonakshi and taking up alcohol get over her, while the episodes prior to the finale will see Veena pursuing Rohit to marry him, yet he will stay true to his feelings towards Sonakshi and would reject her empathetic proposal.

While the parallel lead Sonakshi will face a predicament of her own when Suman will confront her, and try to push into getting married again .

This is will add drama to the coming episode and would make people root for the reunion of Sonakshi and Rohit which would eventually happen in the finale episode to the pleasure of the fans.

