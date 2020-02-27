Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: The show Kahan Hum Kahan Tumstarring Dipika Kakar as Sonakshi and Karan V Grover as Rohit is going on a very interesting and different plot. the viewers are excited to see what happens next. In the recent episode, we saw that Sonakshi is not fine with her health. Where her family feels that she is going through a viral which is not very dangerous for her life. However, Rohit suspects something serious with her health and advises her for a complete medical check-up.

At first, Sonakshi denies fro the checkup, but then her family mates and Rohit convince her for the check-up. So now the viewers should be prepared to take a shock from the show’s plot, as the results of her medical checkup will be positive. The medical reports will show that she is suffering from a deadly virus and her life will be in danger.

When Sonakshi got to know in detail about the virus she loses her hope in living life. Without Rohit’s knowledge, she is sent to a treatment camp for recovery, When Rohit gets to know that Sonakshi is missing, He gets extremely broken and shocked. Rohit will go out in search of Sonakshi and will try to find her out. When he goes out in search of her, he takes an oath that he will treat Sonakshi and cure the virus.

Today’s episode will be very interesting and viewers will be dying to see whether Rohit is able to find his lady love back or not. Every fan is waiting for the reunion of #Ronaskshi. The serial and the couple is very popular. The show stands in one of the favorite daily soaps lists. The fans of the show are sad as the show is going to end soon. The last episode of the show will go on air on March 14, 2020.

