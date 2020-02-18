Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: The lead actor of the show Karan V Grover recently revealed that the show is going off-air in the month of March but still the fans want to see the couple sharing the screen space for some more time. In the upcoming episode, it can be seen that the producer who called her for auditions will spike her drink.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: Sonakshi and Rohit are one of the favourite television couples who have always been there for each other and the audience adore them a lot. But we would not be able to watch the couple for a long time as the show is going off-air soon. In the next episode, Sonakshi would go to the producer where the producer cleverly asked Sonakshi for her pictures. Meanwhile, he adds some medicine in her drink after that Sonaskhi lost her consciousness and went with the producer for the auditions. The producer tried to engage her in a prostitute case but Rohit reaches at the right time and protects Sonakshi from embarrassing herself.

On the other hand, Rohit tried to abort the baby of Pari, in the last episode we have seen that Rohit told Rohan about Pari’s pregnancy. But the immature attitude from the side of Rohan forced him to make a decision. Part planned to tell everything to Rohan but he showed the least concern on her. Pari decided not to tell him and tried to hide her pregnancy truth from the family.

Pari’s mother, Suman Rastogi also started doubting on Pari pregnancy. Suman also showed her grief about Sonakshi’s situation and felt guilty to use all the money that she have earnt with a lot of hard work. Sonakshi and Rohit part ways but Rohan promised Sumit that he will always be there for Sonakshi but he asked Sumit not to tell anything to Sonakshi.

