In today's episode, Sonakshi refuses to get treated by Dr. Rohit and threatens to commit suicide if everybody forced her for it. Read the full article to know more.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: The latest updates of the television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum says that Dipika Kakar who plays the role of Sonakshi in the show is suffering from a deadly virus. Sonakshi is advised to go for a check-up to Dr. Rohit, the role played by Karan V Grover.

As it is seen in the episode, Sonakshi refuses to get treated by Dr. Rohit and says that she will prefer dying instead of getting treated by him. Rohit, Sumit, and Pari try to convince Sonakshi a lot but she was very adamant. She clearly said that she will jump down the building if they forced her to get treated by him.

Rohit and Sonakshi have parted their ways when Nishi tried to create a misunderstanding between them, in which she succeeded. Rohit is now coping up with the guilt that he let his love go. On the other hand, Sonakshi is struggling to find some good work for herself.

The show stands in one of the favorite daily soaps lists, it has a refreshing storyline that is different than the other shows. Though the fans of the show are now sad as the show is going to end soon with an abrupt ending. The last episode of the show will go on air on March 14, 2020.

The hashtag that is used for the couple was #Ronakshi. so now let’s see till how long can Ronakshi stay away from each other and will Sonakshi agrees to be treated by Rohit. Keep reading our site for more updates.

