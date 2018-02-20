Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress Ameesha Patel found herself in a tough spot recently when she posted a few pictures of her wrapped in a bedsheet on the bed which got mixed reactions from her fans. She got slut-shamed and trolled but the level of comments was the crassest ever. Some accused her of uploading her pictures from back in the day to fetch some limelight and then, probably some work.

Ameesha Patel has become a victim of vicious trolling again. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wrapped in a bedsheet, which attracted a barrage of negative comments. One Instagram user labelled as an “off form actress” looking for her fifteen minutes of fame, while another called her an “aunty” who has “bags under her eyes”. This is not the first time that Ameesha is being trolled for posting sultry snaps. Just a few days ago she was slut-shamed for posting images in a bikini and a few months ago, she was asked to ‘age gracefully’ when she shared pictures of herself from a hot photoshoot.

On the work front, Ameesha has been missing from Bollywood for a few years now, despite a promising start. Though she began her acting career with back-to-back hits Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, she could not replicate the same success in her later films. She is all set to make her debut as a producer with Desi Magic, which has been stuck in a limbo for years. Her other upcoming film, Bhaiyyaji Superhit, opposite Sunny Deol, has also been delayed indefinitely, while she was last seen in Race 2 as Anil Kapoor’s assistant Cherry.

It is becoming a growing trend to slut shame actresses on social media for the clothes they chose to wear. Many celebrities like Lida Haydon, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu were commented upon using derogatory remarks. Ameesha Patel is the latest one to join the list. While these actresses are talking about being confident in one’s body we don’t think the Indian society is ready for that.

