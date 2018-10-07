As per the reports, a photojournalist has accused singer Kailash Kher of sexually harassing her. In a series of tweets, Natasha Hemrajani said that Kailash Kher misbehaved with her and her colleague when they visited his house for an interview. She added that actor Zulfikar Syed (Zulfi) also misbehaved with her.

(1)

My #MeToo⁠ ⁠has singer Kailesh Kher & model Zulfi Syed, from when I was a newly appointed young woman photographer at Hindustan Times in Bombay, 2006.

Tweeting this thread for all to draw strength & speak out

❤️@photowallah@shubhangisapien@TheRestlessQuil@AnooBhu@weeny — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(2) #MeToo

I was sent with my colleague, a woman journalist, to take pictures of Kailesh Kher at his home for an interview. During the interview, this creep sat between us as close to us as he could. He also kept putting his hands on our thighs (on the skin above our skirts) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(3)#MeToo

We were appalled & left as soon as possible. I discussed with my colleague the idea of writing the interview from the point of view of unwelcome sexual molestation but she said the paper would never publish it because it would be libel (even if we were both witnesses) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(4)#MeToo

I've let a number of friends and colleagues know about this incident with Kailesh Kher and the main reaction is always a shaking of the head, and 'this happens, as a woman you've got to look after your own self' logic / expression. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(5)#MeToo

The near sexual assault episode with Zulfi Syed occurred on a cruise liner. A bunch of press photographers, journalists, models and people were invited on board overnight as a PR exercise. I was there with a woman colleague to shoot the entire event. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(6)#MeToo

In due course of the evening, we got talking with the models amongst whom Zulfi and me sort of hit it off. My colleague and I formed a group along with Zulfi and a couple of other models and we moved about the cruise ship sampling the bars, cabaret club and diners. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(7)#MeToo

At some point while looking at the rooms the models had been given to stay in, I ended up leaving my phone to charge in Zulfi's room. After dinner and some dancing, my colleague was sleepy and left. So did the other models and I was alone with Zulfi on the ship deck — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(8)#MeToo

He kissed me, I kissed him back, I decided I didn't want to take this any further and said so, and that I was going to bed. I remembered I'd left my phone charging in his room so I asked him if I could collect it. He agreed and we walked down the ship to his room. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(9)#MeToo

I entered the room and took my phone, it was by the bed. Zulfi shut the door & leaned against it. I asked him why he'd shut the door, he said we both knew I wasn't going anywhere and that I hadn't really come to his room for the phone. I said I'd only come for my phone — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(10)#MeToo

I walked up to the door to leave. He was standing right there, he grabbed me as soon as I reached for the handle, shoving me against the door and forcibly kissing me. I struggled and said I didn't want this but he wouldn't stop. I realised I was extremely vulnerable. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(11)#MeToo

There was nobody outside in corridor, no one would hear me scream, he was physically overpowering me & wouldn't stop and I did not want to become a victim of sexual assault. I had to strategise to get away so I stopped fighting him off. Instead, I made myself hold him. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(12)#MeToo

I said hey okay, why don't we do this properly on the bed. He backed off smiling. As soon as there was a window of a gap in his hold on me I wrenched the door open and ran down the empty corridor with my heart racing, feeling any second I would be dragged back by him. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(13)#MeToo

I reached the room I shared with my colleague, banged on the door. She let me in, saw my panic, asked me what happened. I told her the whole story & also told her we should report it. She asked me-why did I have to go to his room alone? I repeated, we should report it. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(14)#MeToo

But we both knew the paper would not publish it. Nothing would be done; I would be blamed for encouraging his attention. I learned at this point that women have to be vigilant all the time. Nobody would call out the men. The next day Zulfi apologised to me on the deck. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(15)#MeToo

He said it was just a misunderstanding and he hoped I wouldn't make a big deal of it. I have spoken about both these incidents with colleagues and friends and they are always met with that headshake & 'what to do' expression. Until now. #MeToo@weeny@AGirlOfHerWords — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

The new case has come right after Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar sexual assaulting her 10 years ago on the sets of Horn Ok Please.

