An anthem for the mission Surgical strike by the Indian government, which took place on September 29, 2016, is slated to launch on September 30 in India Gate, New Delhi. The song is voiced by the Sufi star Kailash Kher and penned by award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi. The Indian government has backed the project.

An anthem that will celebrate the mission of surgical strike 2016 will be released on September 30. The anthem has been created by Kailash Kher and Prasoon Joshi. These two big names of the music industry teamed up to produce a celebratory anthem for the 2016 surgical strike. Kailash Kher has given his voice to the anthem while it has been written by popular lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The surgical strike that happened across the border of neighbouring country Pakistan is an incident that India will always remember. The fight initiated by Pakistan was given a befitting reply by our country and is hence called the surgical strike. To celebrate the second anniversary of the mission, the government of India has decided to honour the spirit of our soldiers with this epic song.

This anthem is also be composed by Kailash Kher and titled as Mera Desh Meri Jaan hai with magical lyrics jotted by Prasoon Joshi. This beautiful lyrical portrayal goes like: Mera Desh Meri Jaan Hai, Mera Garv hai abhimaan hai, aur yeh abhimaan hai zinda kyunki seema par veer jawaan hai. Jal ho zameen ya aasman, kabhi jhuke nahi bharat ki shaan… Mere desh ke jawan, tujhko shat shat pranam

On September 30, this anthem will be performed by Kailash Kher in India Gate, New Delhi. After its launch at the event, the anthem will be played on radio stations and will also be made available for people to download online. Kailash Kher has a history of creating melodies for Indian government considering the fact that he has a magical voice that gives life to the beautifully knitted words. Some of the Government associated projects for which the Indian Sufi star, Kailash has worked on are Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Naari Shakti and Bharat ke Veer.

