Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor's fans are demanding their on-screen comeback, shared a video from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan serial. Where The duo can be seen expressing their love for each other.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan: It’s a nostalgic moment for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s fans! Today a fan club shared a video from the serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. In the video, Parth as Manik can be seen romancing with Nandini (Niti) and confesses his love for her. That intense moment Within no time garnered love from its fans and they demanded their on-screen comeback.

The duo earned popularity with this serial, as it was based on friendship cum love story. The plot was developed on the lives of two friends when their feeling started shifted on more than friends. Pranay Singh, Kishwer Merchant, Charlier Chauhan, Barkha Singh, Rashika Bangia and Meherzan Mazda were in lead roles.

On the professional front, Samthaan is getting love from the best of both the worlds for his Anurag Basu character. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is running quite successfully as it is heading towards its biggest twist, where Prerna will seek revenge from him as he betrayed her. While Niti Taylor is busy shooting for Ishqbaaz. Her recently Cappuccino music video was also doing rounds on the Internet.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 6th March 2020 promo: Gautam Gulati brings a twist, contestants send Balraj Syal, Heena Panchal in Pyaar Ka Pinjra

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan video:

Also Read: IIFA Awards 2020 in Indore postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, count of positive cases in India reaches 31

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview: Not Sanjjanaa Galrani, Gautam Gulati gives the title of Overacting Ki Dukaan to Jasleen Matharu

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App