Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples of television. Having essayed the role of Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy in three seasons and almost 351 episodes, fans absolutely love their chemistry. As much as their characters Manik and Nandini enjoy appreciation from fans, they equally look forward to Parth and Niti collaborating on the small screen. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the two actors, who are also close friends, have come up with a new way to keep their fans hooked, i.e TikTok.

After doing a dance duet, Niti and Parth have also recreated a popular scene from Friends. Stepping into the shoes of Rachel and Joey, the duo can be seen asking each other if they know anything. To which, they respond that they might know something, leading to a hilarious banter between them.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Parth wrote that the madness continues. In less than a day, the video garnered more than 5 lakh likes on Instagram and is garnering praises for all the right reasons. Interestingly, Parth and Niti have also done a dance duet on a popular Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song, which is now available on their TikTok account.

On the professional front, Parth Samthaan is currently seen essaying the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His chemistry with his co-star Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in the show, is equally loved. Niti Taylor, on the other hand, was last seen in Ishqbaaz and essayed the role of Mannat Kaur Khuranna.

