Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have collaborated for a dance video amid coronavirus lockdown. Looking at their dance video, fans are over the moon and have called them the best on-screen pair.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan: If Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Indian Television, Parth’s chemistry with Niti Taylor is equally loved by fans. The duo essayed the role of Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy in the college drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan through out the three seasons and charmed the audiences with their sizzling chemistry, who lovingly address them as Manan. To make the lockdown due to coronavirus a bit more exciting, Parth and Niti have now collaborated for a fun dance video.

In the dance video, Parth can be seen learning how to dance from Niti. While he manages to cope up really well till the steps are easy, he gives up when it gets tougher towards the end of the video. Even though they have shot for their respective videos from their homes, the chemistry between the actors is quite evident.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Parth wrote in the caption that leaning to dance is almost easy. Soon after Parth shared the video, Manan fans went over the moon and called it the best video on Instagram today. Calling them the best on-screen pair, fans exclaimed that they feel they are dreaming.

Speaking about her bond with Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor had earlier revealed in an interview with a news portal that they get together like house on fire. She doesn’t know how they done scenes together because they keep laughing while shooting.

