Kaithi: Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Kaithi has become Tamil blockbuster as it has banged on the cinema's and take the audience's breath away with the commendable action sequence. Now Ajay Devgn is all set to make a Hindi remake of Karthi starrer

Kaithi: A long-ago makers were planning to make a Hindi remake of Tamil super hit film Kaithi and the audience is also eagerly waiting for it. But due to some reasons, the makers were not able to confirm the film in Hindi. There were some speculations that Ajay Devgn might play the lead role in Kaithi but the reports were on doubt.

Now there is a treat time for Ajay Devgn fans as he confirmed his lead role in the film. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has made the film iconic with the different ideas and set up of the film. The way it has been shot and portrayed has never done before in the Indian cinema. The film carries its USP as Karthi is the only king in the film which goes perfect with shots, script, dialogues and acting.

Reports said that the Dream Warrior Pictures has confirmed the film production along with the popular Reliance Entertainment in Hindi language. The Dream warrior head SR Prabhu has also commented on the remake of Kaithi, he said Kaithi is a rare film which does not have any actress in the film, basically the lead heroine of the film, it does not have songs still it attracts the audience.

He clarified that the film is 100 per cent action and has been loved by the audience in Tamil Nadu. Kaithi was released on the occasion of Diwali and had done a bang on performance on theaters. Now the fans can’t wait to watch this blockbuster. The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2021.

