Kajal Aggarwal the Tamilian beauty who established her career from Tamil and Telugu Films and is now hitting the Bollywood cinemas up high with movies like Singham with which she made Bollywood debut and another box office Special 26. She made a big hit in Telugu film Magadheera the historical movie which turned her career.

Kajal did some mindblowing hot item numbers for Tollywood and reached the number of million likes on her Youtube videos some of her hit songs are Chandamama which made a reach to 5.2 million views on YouTube and Mukku Meeda Muddu Pettu hit 1.1 million views on Youtube. Kajal gave back to back hot songs for Tamil industry.

In her hot song Mukku Meeda Muddu Pettu she slayed the look in different sarees and western outfit, she was looking super hot in them, this song was from the movie Chandramama. She was seen wearing blue saree in the starting of the song and was drenched in water which made her look even sexier in it and was seen showing her on-screen chemistry with Navadeep, in this song she was also wearing pink tank top with blue jeans which were folded from the ankle and she was looking beautiful in it and she slayed the look of hot pink saree in the song.

Kajal has won several awards for the Tamil and Bollywood industry, she was awarded as best actress in Telugu for her mesmerising performance and right after that in Bollywood she won the Filmfare award for the best female debut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App