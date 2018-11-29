Kajal Agarwal photos: Tollywood diva Kajal Agarwal's latest Instagram post has set the internet on fire. The beautiful actor has a huge fan following and around 8.8 Million netizens are following her on photo-sharing site Instagram. Check out Kajal Agrawal's latest Instagram photo.

Tollywood beauty Kajal Agarwal needs no introduction as she has spread the magic of her acting skills in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industry. The beautiful actor has a huge fan following and around 8.8 Million netizens are following her on photo-sharing site Instagram. Tollywood’s one of extremely talented actor’s sexy photos and adorable videos take no time to create a buss on the internet. In her latest photo, Kajal Agarwal was looking simply gorgeous as she was donning a peach color gown highlighted with floral design.

Kajal Agarwal’s post has garnered thousands of like and the comment section is flooded with lovely messages and compliments. The Singham actress is currently in Dubai and these pictures are right from there. Kajal Agarwal made the photo more gracious with her elegance as she was possing on a mini cruise on the see Dubai skyline.

In 2004, Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na along with Vivek Oberoi. Her first Telugu Lakshmi Kalyanam was released in 2007 and then made Bollywood comeback with Ajay Devgan-starrer Singham in 2011.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More