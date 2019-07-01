After earning a name for herself in the south and in Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to make her Hollywood debut this year and impressing the international crowd. The Paris Paris actor is set to sign an international project.

Kajal Aggarwal to follow Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shruti Haasan footsteps, to make Hollywood debut this year: Kajal Aggarwal after making a name for herself in the south and in Bollywood industry is all set to make her international debut! From starting her journey with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na to featuring as the female lead in period drama Magadheera, Kajal Aggarwal has surely achieved a lot in a span of just a few years.

The actress reportedly is on the verge of signing her first Hollywood film with the help of actor cum producer Vishu Manchu. The actress will be embarking her Hollywood journey with producer Manchu under the banner VMR entertainment.

The untitled film will be made in English and Telugu. If reports go by, the makers are on a lookout for an actress for the English drama movie and producer Manchu has reached out to Kajal for the lead role. The actress has read the script and is going to sign on the dotted lines very soon!

As per reports, the film is a gripping drama that will entertain all the sections of the society be it kids, family or couples. The talks are in an advanced stage and the script and the magnitude of the project is very big. The actor will be as per reports are seen in a never seen before look and we all are eagerly waiting for it!

