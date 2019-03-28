Kajal Aggarwal, Disha Patani sexy photo: Recently Disha Patani and Kajal Aggarwal shared some of their hot photos on their official Instagram handle dressed in all black avatar. Disha Patani has a fan following od 18. 6 million followers on Instagram whereas Kajal Aggarwal will soon cross the 10 million followers on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal, Disha Patani sexy photo: Hot, sexy and confident Disha Patani and Kajal Aggarwal are two most famous and popular actresses of the Bollywood as well as Tollywood industry. Talking about Kajal Aggarwal, she started her career with Bollywood blockbuster movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2005 opposite sweethearts Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai but didn’t bag recognition until the later years. In 2008 and 2009 she featured opposite superstar Ram Charan Teja in Magadgeera and became a social media sensation with more than 10 million followers on Instagram!

On the other hand, Disha Patani made her acting debut with Telugu language film Loafer opposite Varun Tej in 2015 and her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies at the box office and made her a social media sensation with more than 18.6 million followers on Instagram. Every now and then Disha Patani shares some of her hot pictures in Calvin Klein lingerie and oh boy! she looks hot as ever as she poses in bikinis and monokinis!

Kajal Aggarwal in her 17-year long career has featured in more than 40 Bollywood and Tollywood films. Some of the movies are- Lakshmi Kalyanam, Pourudu, Magadheera, Ganesh Just Ganesh, Naan Mahaan Alla, Mr. Perfect, Singham, Businessman, Maattrraan, Thuppakki, Baadshah, All in All Azhagu Raja, Paayum Puli, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Janatha Garage, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Kavacham, and many others.

Whereas Disha Patani in her4-year acting career has only featured in six movies. Some of her mvoies are- Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome To New York, Baaghi 2, and has also done a music video in 2016. Her movie Baaghi 2 opposite rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff was a hit at the box office and had earnred Rs 243 crores worldwide!

On the work front, Disha Patani has only one movie lined up for this year- Bharat where she will feature opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the movie, she will be playing the role of a Trapeze dancer and it is slated to release this year on the auspicious occasion of eid 2019.

Whereas Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Queen remake- Paris Paris, Komali, Sita, Sharwa 27 and Indian 2. The movie Indian 2 has already created much buzz among the fans as it will star Kamal Haasan in lead role!

