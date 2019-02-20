Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: The Tollywood diva started her acting career back in 2004 with Hindi language romantic comedy movie Kyun! Ho Gaya NA opposite Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai but rose to fame in 2008 with the sleeper hit Chandamama and Magadheera in 2009. Some of her upcoming movies are Indian 2, Sita, Paris Paris, among others.

Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: She is hot, She is sexy and she knows it all! Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most bankable and popular actresses of the Tollywood as well as Bollywood industry. She started her acting career back in 2004 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na but didn’t bag recognition until 2008. The avid social media user rose to fame after featuring with Ram Charan in Magadhera in 2009, the movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the year and had made her a social media sensation with more than 9 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

In her, 15 year long acting career she has worked in more than 20 Tamil films, 7 Telugu films, 10 plus Bollywood movies and has worked in more than 20 item numbers! Some of her movies from early acting years are- Chandamama, Pourudu, Pazhani, Aatadista, Modhi Vilayadu, Ganesh Just Ganesh, Arya 2, Naan Mahaan Alla, Om Shanti, Mr Perfect, Veera, Singham, Businessman, Maattrraan, Thuppakki, Sarocharu, Baadshah, Special 26, among various others. Take a look at her top 12 best photos here:

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will have one busy year ahead of her with back to back four Tamil movies lined up. Among such movies are- Paris Paris, Komali, Sita and Indian 2. The movie Indian 2 will feature Kamal Hassan and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles and has already created a buzz among the fans as it will mark as the last movie of the legendary actor Kamal Hassan.

